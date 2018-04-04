WrestlingInc.com

John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut, Bayley Trains With Scott Dawson (Video), SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | April 04, 2018

- John Cena appeared on Viceland's Desus & Mero show earlier this week to talk WWE, the new Blockers movie and more. Above is the extended cut of their interview.

John Cena On What Movie Recently Made Him Cry, Masculinity, Becoming A Father One Day
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Nashville, the final show before WrestleMania 34:

- Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted this quick clip of he and Bayley training for WrestleMania 34. The Revival will compete in the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Bayley will compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Both matches will air on the Kickoff pre-show.



