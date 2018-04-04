John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut, Bayley Trains With Scott Dawson (Video), SmackDown Top 10

- John Cena appeared on Viceland's Desus & Mero show earlier this week to talk WWE, the new Blockers movie and more. Above is the extended cut of their interview.

- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Nashville, the final show before WrestleMania 34:

- Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted this quick clip of he and Bayley training for WrestleMania 34. The Revival will compete in the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Bayley will compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Both matches will air on the Kickoff pre-show.