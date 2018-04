How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Final Episode Before WrestleMania 34?

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for WrestleMania 34, drew 2.467 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.576 million viewers. This week's show featured Shane McMahon's return, Shinsuke Nakamura & WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable and Rusev vs. Jinder Mahal advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #4 in viewership for the night on cable, behind Fixer Upper, Hannity and Rachel Maddow, for the second week in a row. SmackDown was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the fourth week in a row.

In comparison, Monday's go-home RAW drew 3.357 million viewers, down from last week's 3.366 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers

April 10th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily