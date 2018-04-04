Jonathan Coachman Doesn't See The Upside In WWE Bringing Back Hulk Hogan

WWE Raw Announcer, Jonathan Coachman, made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss Hulk Hogan and if it's a good idea for WWE to bring him back into the fold. Despite appearing at the Andre the Giant premiere in Los Angeles, WWE remains firm that he is not back with the company. In his interview, Coachman initially pointed to the business side of things and wondered if Hogan is worth the money that he typically looks for.

"I think as far as the reason why Mark [Henry] and a big group of guys don't want him to come back - or at least want him to be contrite - is at some point your seventh, eighth, ninth chance to come back and play a role should be enough," Coachman said. "He's a huge star, which is why he's gotten so many different chances. But the bottom line is over the years Hulk has always asked for not the premium dollar, he's asked for ridiculous amounts of money to come back and do something."

Coachman continued that even if Hogan did return to WWE, what exactly would his role be? He's unable to wrestle and Coachman questions if Hogan's star power is actually positive star power.

"So, if he's not contrite, he's not apologizing, and he's asking for a ton of money, again, I'm not privy to the conversations, but I know what he's done in the past and if he's asking for a ton of money, I don't see the upside in bringing him back to do what? To be an ambassador? He's had hip replacement surgery, he can't work in the ring," Coach said. "Yes, he has humongous star power, but is it positive star power? Is it star power that he would use to help somebody else? Because at this point you've got to give somebody the rub, you've got to pay it forward. You've gotta come back and you can't be Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania I as the main eventer and that's somebody that Hulk Hogan has never been. His track record speaks for [itself] when it comes to giving back or giving to another Superstar."

Ultimately, Coachman thought if Hogan can't adjust to a different role or be a positive influence for the company, WWE should just pass on "The Hulkster."

"I thought, at least in the trailers, for the Andre the Giant documentary he looks like he was very thoughtful and gives a lot," Coachman responded. "I don't think it's ever too late for somebody to change, but he's damn near 70 years old. Unless he's going to come back and be a positive ambassador then I don't believe WWE needs him."

You can hear Jonathan Coachman's full comments in the clip below.

