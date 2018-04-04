Another WrestleMania Stage Photo, Alexa Bliss On WM 33 Loss, Watch 'Mania For Free, Mark Henry Note

- ABC affiliate WGNO-TV in New Orleans ran the story above about Mark Henry visiting the World War II museum and meeting with 150 veterans.

"This is confirmation that all of the pain, all the surgeries, all the injuries, all the days away from the family, the strife you faced along the way -- it paid off, " Henry said. "When it's dealing with our military, I'm the first one to stand up. When you got bullets flying at you and you're trying to make sure that the liberties and the freedoms that we have -- that's really good."

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke to NHL.com about being a fan of The Blue Jackets and WrestleMania 34. Bliss was asked losing the SmackDown Women's Championship at last year's WrestleMania, and how confident she is that it won't happen again.

"Last year I learned my lesson," Bliss said. "One second of being distracted can end it all. Last year I was distracted for a split second and Naomi was able to submit me. This year I'll make sure that I can do whatever it takes to win at all costs. Some people say that I cheat or whatever. I just call it strategy."

- Below is another look at the construction of the WrestleMania set for this Sunday:

This is the one we posted earlier today:

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.