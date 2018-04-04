Samoa Joe Talks Blunt Interactions With Vince McMahon, Braun Strowman's Mania Partner, Daniel Bryan

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Al Arabiya to discuss the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, which he is advertised for. Below are a few highlights:

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring at WrestleMania this Sunday:

"Obviously whenever you speak of people that you consider friends throughout your career, you always look upon that news with a little bit of trepidation, only because I care about Daniel Bryan's well-being as a person. I would hate to see anything permanently bad happen to him. At the same time, I know he's been fighting the fight really hard the past few years, and do everything within his power to medically prove that he's capable and fit to compete in the ring. Knowing Bryan as long as I've known him, if he's attacked that with the same ferocity that he's attacked his abilities as a professional wrestler, I have no doubt that he's ready to get back in that ring and I'm looking forward to seeing what he's able to do."

What his relationship with Vince McMahon is like:

"I'm terrible at small talk, so me and Vince's relationship is—I don't want to say dispassionate, but when we have talks, they're very brief, short, we lay out a few things and I go from there. It's not a lot of, 'hey how are you doin', how's this, how's that'. It's calling the play, what do we need to get done, and I go out and get it done."

If he would consider tagging with Braun Strowman if Strowman needed a partner:

"Braun out here talking about how he doesn't get along well with other people, but I'm terrible at it. That sounds like something that's very enticing to the fans, but I'm sure two minutes in I'd be punching him in the head."

Joe also discussed Brock Lesnar possible leaving WWE, his return from injury, the Greatest Royal Rumble event and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

