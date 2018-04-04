The Rock Talks Having Real Problems With John Cena, His Relationship With Cena Now

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena are both making the media rounds to promote their new movies, Rampage and Blockers, respectively. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, The Rock was asked about John Cena's foray into Hollywood and if they had any real-life tension. Kimmel noted that while the two Superstars feuded in WWE, their rivalry wasn't real, which Johnson quickly corrected.

"In the world of wrestling, as you guys know, it's fictionalized, it's a TV show. But we had our rivalry, and now we can look back on it, it was so real. Like, we had real problems with each other," Johnson said. "We had real issues with each other."

The Rock noted that his problems with Cena led to them doing big business together and breaking pay-per-view records. He noted that while they had heat in the past, they are good friends now.

"Now... he's one of my best friends," Johnson said. "We talk all the time, I'm rooting for him to win."