Photo: Shawn Michaels Has Short Hair For The First Time In Forever

As seen in the photo above, Shawn Michaels has short hair for the first time since he started his wrestling career back in 1984.

What are your thoughts on HBK's new 'do? Sound off in the "Comments" section below. Here are some responses from Twitter:

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.