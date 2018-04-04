Photo: Shawn Michaels Has Short Hair For The First Time In Forever

As seen in the photo above, Shawn Michaels has short hair for the first time since he started his wrestling career back in 1984.
What are your thoughts on HBK's new 'do? Sound off in the "Comments" section below. Here are some responses from Twitter:
That hair has been cutting itself for years https://t.co/lnjcE0zC4x— Kung Fu Kenny (@bodybyOreos) April 4, 2018
Moment of silence for HBK s ponytail.. pic.twitter.com/nXyCtUgbr6— Shmeanix (@Shmeanix) April 4, 2018
I don't know what to believe in anymore... pic.twitter.com/gZtRjRVxpV— Danny Q (@DQoftheJK) April 4, 2018
Why he is cutting his hair? He is already half bald. He couldn't wait a few more years?— AMOLAD_79 (@AMOLAD_79) April 4, 2018
That's not HBK, thats William H Macy from "Shameless"— Kit (@Kit54_18pars) April 4, 2018
Was he talking in the barbershop while he was getting his hair cut? If so @KingJames may want a word...— Ben Hollingsworth (@BenRollTide) April 4, 2018
I wish Marty would have superkicked him through the glass!— Matthew Salmela (@MatthewSalmela) April 4, 2018
The real End of an Era— Mitchell Ellis (@Duaneinc5Ellis) April 4, 2018
15 years too late. https://t.co/gkjoslpGmw— dj (@D33J4Y_) April 4, 2018
Pls make it stop ?? https://t.co/TgJ0WqqaXz— chris (@theGuppie13) April 4, 2018
did he go corporate or something like Triple H— J.T Dangerously (@redsoxdominance) April 4, 2018
I don't know what's anything anymore— emmanuel (@emPHARE) April 4, 2018
@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.