WrestlingInc.com

Photo: Shawn Michaels Has Short Hair For The First Time In Forever

By Raj Giri | April 04, 2018

As seen in the photo above, Shawn Michaels has short hair for the first time since he started his wrestling career back in 1984.

What are your thoughts on HBK's new 'do? Sound off in the "Comments" section below. Here are some responses from Twitter:














@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top