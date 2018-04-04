WrestlingInc.com

WrestleMania Segment Reportedly Scrapped That Would Have Involved The Rock

By Raj Giri | April 04, 2018

There was reportedly an idea to have a musical segment with The Rock, Elias, Jeff Jarrett and a few others at WrestleMania this Sunday, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The idea was for it to be a take on the "Rock Concert" segments that have been done in the past.

According to the report, The Rock was not able to give a firm commitment for the show, so the segment was scrapped. It was added that The Rock is not slated to be a part of WrestleMania this Sunday "unless there were renewed discussions."

