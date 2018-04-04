WrestleMania Segment Reportedly Scrapped That Would Have Involved The Rock

There was reportedly an idea to have a musical segment with The Rock, Elias, Jeff Jarrett and a few others at WrestleMania this Sunday, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The idea was for it to be a take on the "Rock Concert" segments that have been done in the past.

According to the report, The Rock was not able to give a firm commitment for the show, so the segment was scrapped. It was added that The Rock is not slated to be a part of WrestleMania this Sunday "unless there were renewed discussions."

See Also The Rock Talks Having Real Problems With John Cena, His Relationship With Cena Now

Join us for our live coverage of the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday, NXT Takeover: New Orleans this Saturday and WrestleMania this Sunday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes all three events.