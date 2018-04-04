Alexa Bliss On WWE Creative Teams, What Ronda Rousey Brings To WWE, WrestleMania Build With Nia Jax

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with TV Insider to promote her WrestleMania 34 match with Nia Jax. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

The WWE creative team, not knowing how she will enter WrestleMania yet:

"Our creative team is awesome. They always take our suggestions for entrances. We always try to work with them because sometimes they have some ideas for us or sometimes there are no ideas at all. So, we just have to mesh together and be open to suggestions on both ends. Our creative teams and writing teams are always great about that."

The build with Jax:

"It has been a very real road with Nia. We both have struggled with image issues in the past. So, it's a very real subject that we are bringing to light with mine and Nia's story. I think because it's an actual issue, people can relate. There are people who are bullied or are bullies.

"I think it's one of those things that people are going to be invested in our story because it's real and there is real emotion behind it. People know that me and Nia up to this point were best friends, which they've seen through Monday Night Raw and Total Divas. Now our storyline is more personal; I think that is what getting people into what we are doing."

Ronda Rousey in WWE:

"I've always said that if anyone can legitimize the fan's perception of what we do, I think it's Ronda. Everyone knows she has made a name for herself in UFC and had this division built around her. She has done all these amazing things, but to see her train and struggle and do the grind of what we do, I think it gives people more appreciation for what we do. For many, Ronda is it. I think it's great that we have her, and I think it's what our 'Women's Revolution' needs."

Source: TV Insider