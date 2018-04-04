WrestlingInc.com

Scott Steiner And More Announced For Impact Vs. Lucha Underground WrestleMania Weekend Event

By Marc Middleton | April 04, 2018

Scott Steiner, Chavo Guerrero and others have been announced for the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event scheduled for WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans, according to PWInsider. The event will take place on Friday, April 6th at WrestleCon from the Sugar Mill and will air live on Impact's Twitch channel.

Impact Wrestling Reveals WrestleMania Week Schedule In New Orleans
Below is the updated card for the event:

Impact World Champion Austin Aries and Rey Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX vs. Da Mack and Killshot

Impact Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie

I Quit Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane

DJZ, Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett vs. King Cuerno, Aerostar, Drago

Trevor Lee vs. Fabulous B

OVE vs. Scott Steiner and Teddy Hart

Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage

Moose vs. Chavo Guerrero vs. Matt Sydal vs. Matanza Cuerto vs. Caleb Konley vs. Jack Evans

