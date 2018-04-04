Title Match And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Added To WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Card

The finals of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were set to be held on tonight's episode but NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era interfered. NXT General Manager William Regal then announced The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era for "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday night with the winners being crowned Dusty Classic winners and the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Regal also offered 2 options for The Undisputed Era due to Bobby Fish's injury - Kyle O'Reilly can work the match alone or Adam Cole can replace Fish. Regal noted that Cole can forfeit his spot in the Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion or he can work double duty.

Below is the updated card for Saturday's big event from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Triple Threat, Finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion

Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Unsanctioned Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.