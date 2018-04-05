WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Title Match Preview, Match For Pre-Takeover NXT TV Tapings, Tommaso Ciampa Makes Statement

By Marc Middleton | April 05, 2018

- Above is a preview for Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event.

- Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. This match and other TV matches will be taped before Takeover on Saturday.

Title Match And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Added To WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Card
Title Match And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Added To WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Card

- Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following as he prepares to face Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match at Takeover on Saturday. As noted, Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the match.


