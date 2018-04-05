EC3 Cuts Promo On Ladder Match Participants (Video), How Old Is Charlotte Flair Today?, Riott Squad

- Above is new video of Ethan Carter III talking to Cathy Kelley about Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion. When asked if he's nervous for the match, EC3 says nerves are something normal humans possess but he's above normal humanity, he's an alpha male. He takes shots at Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet, and says he will show the whole industry who and why he is EC3.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair turns 32 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i turns 73 and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 62.

- WWE posted this video of The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan making their entrance at Monday's live event in Knoxville with Ruby commenting on the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: