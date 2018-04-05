Ricochet Warns Takeover Opponents (Video), Triple H Joins '#DadSquad', AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura

- Above is new video of Ricochet talking to Cathy Kelley about the six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event. The match will also feature Ethan Carter III, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream.

Ricochet says Cathy is right when she says he's been around the world racking up achievements but now he's in NXT, the forefront of sports entertainment. Ricochet says this is a big match with powerhouses, guys that think they are the smartest or the most charismatic, but he's beaten all those types of guys before. He says there are many men in this match but there is one and only Ricochet, and he will show everyone why at Takeover.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the better wrestler going into the big match at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday - Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE Champion AJ Styles. As of this writing, 69% have voted for AJ.

See Also Triple H On If He Will Be In The Business As Long As Vince McMahon Has Been

- The Girl Up organization launched their new "#DadSquad" campaign this week. Triple H, Tony Goldwyn, Jamie Foxx and Nigel Barker are involved. You can find full details on the "#DadSquad" at this link.

The Girl Up website describes the new campaign like this: "What's the #DadSquad and who is it for? Glad you asked! Dads like Nigel Barker, Jamie Foxx, Tony Goldwyn, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque helped us start our #DadSquad, a group of men who are turning the spotlight on the incredible girls in their lives who are changing the world. The #DadSquad is for dads, father figures, and men who are allies for gender equality. You can join by donating to Girl Up in support of our programs that train girls to be changemakers. Will you join us?"

Below is a video for the campaign along with comments from Triple H, who is dad to three daughters: