WrestleMania 34 Week Notes For Today, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Arrive (Photo), WWE Network

- WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans continues today as Axxess begins at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The convention will run through Sunday. There will also be a Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game at the Westbank Boys & Girls Club. That game will feature Big Show and Mike Rome as announcers. Stars playing in the game and serving as honorary coaches are Dana Warrior, The Velveteen Dream, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Alicia Fox, Carmella and Seth Rollins.

There will also be a Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink Salute to Survivors Luncheon" this afternoon at the Audubon Zoo Tea Room. Dana Warrior, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Natalya will help present grant award checks totaling $275,000 to local grantees, which will help men, women and families receive access to life-saving breast cancer treatment, screening and education services.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday as they prepare to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey on Sunday at the big event.