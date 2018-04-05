WrestlingInc.com

Sound Off: Daniel Bryan And Shane McMahon Or Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 34?

By Joshua Gagnon | April 05, 2018

WrestleMania 34 is right around the corner so each day this week we will run down some of the matches and get your predictions on who will win.

Today's pick: Are you going with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon or Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? If Zayn and KO win, they get to come back to SmackDown, otherwise they remain fired.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner and top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

