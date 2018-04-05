Backstage News On The Expected Undertaker Vs. John Cena Match At WrestleMania

As seen on RAW this past Monday night, The Undertaker did not respond to John Cena's challenge for a match at WrestleMania. The bout had been expected for months, with Taker's wife, Michelle McCool, even posting videos of The Undertaker training.

If the match ends up taking place as expected, it would be the first time that a major WrestleMania match would take place that had been built up without ever being announced on television. Either way, Taker will clearly be at WrestleMania in some form, whether it's for a match with Cena, or a segment which leads to a physical altercation between the two.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer that Vince McMahon believes that the audience knows that Taker will be showing up this Sunday, so this is the story to bring him back to get his revenge on Cena. A source told the Observer that there is the belief that announcing the match in advance won't lead to additional network subscriptions, since the fans who would want to see it will be watching the event on the network anyway. The source said that the storyline is McMahon's and he's happy with it, and that, "I think part of it is that Vince McMahon can say, 'people are invested in the mere chance Undertaker will show up!"'

While it's not known if the Cena - Undertaker segment at WrestleMania will be an actual match or a confrontation to build to a bout next year, Meltzer noted that it was scheduled to be a match several months ago.

As noted, WWE posted the following blurb regarding the Cena - Undertaker storyline after RAW this past Monday night:

So, what now for Cena? With The Undertaker offering no answer to his challenge, perhaps the showdown between the two iconic Superstars is simply not meant to be. Is Cena destined to experience this year's Showcase of The Immortals as a spectator? Will he aid another Superstar to victory or perhaps offer his expert knowledge of The Grandest Stage of Them All as a guest commentator? Or, is there still a chance that a match between John Cena and The Undertaker may take place? Find out this Sunday at WrestleMania, streaming live on WWE Network at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT!