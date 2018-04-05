Mark Henry Says He Might Wear His Infamous Salmon Jacket For The WWE Hall Of Fame

On June 17, 2013, Mark Henry walked out to the ring on an episode of WWE Raw with an announcement. After 17 years in the pro wrestling business, Henry announced that he is calling it quits, retiring from in-ring competition. Henry approached the ring following an in-ring promo from John Cena, who defeated Ryback in a Three Stages of Hell match at Payback the night before.

Carrying his boots and placing them at the start of the ramp, a teary-eyed Henry walked to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe, advising Cena to stay. It did not take but seconds for the crowd to buy into his "retirement speech," as "Thank you Henry!" and "Sexual Chocolate!" chants erupted. "I figured if y'all forget me, you would at least remember this [salmon] coat," Henry jokingly told the audience.

Henry then told Cena that, at the rate he was going, he is going to be the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Henry then announced his "retirement" from the active roster of WWE, and held up Cena's WWE Championship. While commentating, JBL noted the fact that Henry has never won the WWE Championship. He gave the title back to Cena, saying that the championship is something you have to earn.

Moments later, Henry told his wife that he was coming home, and Cena raised his hand in celebration and honor. As Cena was going for a hug, he fell victim to the World Strongest Slam, followed by, "You think it's that easy? I gotta lot left in the tank! That [WWE Championship] will be mine soon." This set up their match at Money in the Bank, which Cena won.

Henry was asked at the Andre the Giant movie premiere event whether he will bring the infamous salmon jacket back.

"I don't know, man," Henry replied. "I'm thinking about it, because so many people want it, and I've always done my best to give the fans what they wanted. So, it might make an appearance."

Henry is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by one of his biggest rivals during his WWE career, The Big Show.