Braun Strowman On Which WWE Legend He Would Have Liked As A Tag Team Partner

By Raj Giri | April 05, 2018

Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Best Of New Orleans to promote WrestleMania this Sunday. Below are a couple of highlights:

Who his partner will be at Mania:

"Buy a ticket, subscribe to the WWE Network, and you'll find out."

Which legend would be his dream partner:

"For this weekend? No one, because I don't want to share anything with anyone. I've worked my tail end off. I've taken this opportunity by the horns and I'm gonna run with it. Now, maybe after I win the titles by myself ... I'd have to go with Andre the Giant. He started the legacy of the big man, I'm continuing it, so why not make it full circle?"

Strowman also discussed bringing out his personality more in his character and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

