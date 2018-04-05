Jeff Jarrett WrestleMania Diary Video, WWE On Carmella's Money In The Bank Milestone, Titus O'Neil

- Above is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett doing an interview on The Midday 180 on Nashville's 104.5 The Zone.

- Titus Worldwide recently filmed an episode of WWE Ride Along. As Raj noted before, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman also recently filmed an episode of the show.

- As noted, Carmella became the longest-reigning Money In the Bank holder in WWE history this week. WWE announced the following on the milestone: