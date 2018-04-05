Sound Off Reactions On If AJ Styles Or Shinsuke Nakamura Will Win At WrestleMania 34

Yesterday we asked who would leave WrestleMania 34 with the WWE Championship: AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura? While it wasn't a blowout, most of you expect Styles to retain here to set up a third match or simply because Nakamura isn't ready for the title yet. On the opposing side, many noted that Styles could be heading off to Raw, so Nakamura would end up winning the title on Sunday.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Smith:

"I'm guessing AJ styles keeps the belt. Roman is for sure winning. Asuka is most likely winning. Nia Jax has a good chance of winning based on the bullying storyline. WWE is not going to switch every major title at WrestleMania. This one has the most likely chance of not changing."

Adam Ritchie:

"Surprisingly, I think AJ will retain. They haven't built Nakamura up enough for me to believe him as a viable champion (those losses to Jinder Mahal and his elimination at Survivor Series). The match should be an all-time classic though."

Cheap Pop:

"I'm not really fussed who wins and am just looking forward to seeing a great match. It could go either way. I reckon AJ would be going to Raw and going for the Universal Title, so Nakamrua, I guess"

Billy Walker:

"If I'm looking at longevity and if I were in charge of WWE's booking, I'd have Shinsuke win, then move AJ to Raw and keep them apart, stop AJ from getting a rematch. Then I'd have Styles win next year's Rumble and do the rematch at WrestleMania 35. Nakamura doesn't have to hold the title for a full year, just as long as he's got it come next April."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.