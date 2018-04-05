Conor McGregor Responds To UFC, Interim UFC Title Fight Set, UFC 223 Video

- It was a memorable pre-fight press conference recently ahead of UFC 223, as UFC president Dana White, featherweight champion Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk held court. All four will be in action this Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While it wasn't quite as memorable for in-your-face moments, the intensity between Holloway and Nurmagomedov - who meet for the lightweight title - was very evident. You can see highlights of the event in the video above.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage Saturday night of all the action.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington will head to Brazil for a bout to determine the interim UFC welterweight champion this May at UFC 224. MMA Fighting has confirmed initial reports that the fight is nearing completion.

Dos Anjos has scored three consecutive wins since moving up to 170 pounds after his run at lightweight that resulted in a win over Anthony Pettis for the title. He most recently bested former champion Robbie Lawler. Covington rides a five-fight win streak, highlighted by a victory over Demian Maia.

UFC 224 is set to take place May 12 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title vs. Raquel Pennington.

- As one might have expected, Conor McGregor had a reply for being stripped of the UFC lightweight title by the promotion. UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of Saturday's Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov contest will be declared the champion. McGregor was also stripped of the featherweight title after winning it without ever defending it.