WWE NXT Results (4/4): Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals, Killian Dain Vs. Lars Sullivan, TakeOver Hype

- Charly Caruso welcomes us in to talk about the finals for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It will be Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong / Pete Dunne.

The Authors of Pain vs. Pete Dunne / Roderick Strong (Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals)

Strong having trouble early on with Rezar and ends up tagging in Dunne as we already head to our first break. Akam in now as he swings away at a grounded Dunne, he keeps his opponent down until bringing Rezar back in who continues the team's dominance, big knee that floors Dunne and Akam comes back in, tries for a cover, two-count. Authors of Pain continue to tag back and forth as they take turns on Dunne. Akam looks over at Strong for a moment as Dunne grabs hold and snaps Akam's fingers, Dunne is finally able to tag in Strong who lands a bunch of big chops on Rezar.

Strong with a knee to Akam, kicks and forearms to Rezar. Strong with an angle slam, cover, two. Dunne brought back in, stomps on his opponent. Tries for a triangle choke, but ends up getting powerbombed for his troubles. Cover, Strong runs in and breaks up the count. Strong tags back in and it looks like they are going to win but Rezar stops the pin. Double knees by Dunne and Strong, but AOP hits stereo kicks to drop them and all four men are down.

From the crowd, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly jump into the ring and attack everyone. The referee calls the match.

Matched is ruled a double DQ.

- Out from the back comes NXT GM William Regal. Regal says, due to Bobby Fish's injury the Undisputed Era thought if there isn't a winner tonight that would mean they wouldn't have to defend the NXT Tag Titles at TakeOver. Regal then books a triple threat match between O'Reilly and Cole, Authors of Pain, and Strong and Dunne with the winners taking the titles and the Dusty Rhodes Classic Trophy.

- Preview of North American Championship ladder match with each competitor talking about winning the title.

- Recap of the history between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne

Borne drops Sane early and taunts her a bit, Sane doesn't look to appreciate that. Sane takes down Born, goes for a cover, one count. Sane tries for another roll-up, cover, two. Born hits a flapjack and throws some elbows to the back of Sane's neck, cover, one. Borne being really aggressive in this match, but Sane lands a spear. Sane really fired up know and hits a sliding running elbow in the corner. Sane up to the top rope and hits a flying elbow, pin, two.

Sane heads back up, but Borne catches her on the top rope, looks for a superplex. Borne falls into a tree of woe positions and Sane lands a double stomp. She goes back to the top again to hit her insane elbow for the victory.

Winner: Kairi Sane via Pinfall

- Backstage, Lacey Evans says she can't do anything in NXT until Regal stops letting societal trash to walk around this place. She continues that as a mother and former US Marine and can show the word what a strong woman is capable of. She brings up Nikki Cross and how "complete psychos" keep getting opportunities in NXT. Evans is asked about Ember Moon, Evans questions what Moon has even done aside from jump off the top rope. Evans then runs down a number of women, including Kairi Sane.

- Outside, Cole and O'Reilly run down Regal. Cole is not happy about having to compete twice at TakeOver. Regal says they have three options: Cole can compete in both matches, O'Reilly can compete on his own, or Cole can step out of the Ladder Match and just work with O'Reilly.

- Preview of the upcoming NXT Championship Match between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Aleister Black.

- Preview of NXT Women's Championship Match between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler.

- Earlier this week, Moon says that she's the one who's been working here day in and day out. Continues that Baszler is the one who started all of this and at TakeOver, Moon is going to finish it.

- Next week, Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans.

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

Bit of a stalemate as we get started, both guys throwing bombs at each other. Running bicycle kick sends Sullivan out to the floor who then jams Dain into the apron. Back in the ring, Sullivan swings away at Dain's head. Dain fights back, lifts Sullivan up and drops him down, running senton, vader bomb is blocked by Sullivan's knees.

Big clothesline by Sullivan who heads over to the top rope. Dain is able to stop him and climbs up too. Both are swinging away, headbutt to Sullivan and both end up crashing to the floor. Velveteen Dream heads out to the ring, climbs up to the top rope, but Adam Cole is now out to taunt Dream. EC3 is now out in the ring and all three guys are jawing at each other.

Dain and Sullivan climb into the ring, but Ricochet's music hits and he heads out to the ring, running in, flipping off the ropes and staring at each competitor. Crowd with a "Ricochet!" chant as we fade to black.