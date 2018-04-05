Jinder Mahal On 3MB Possibly Reuniting, Tommaso Ciampa Vs. Johnny Gargano Preview, SmackDown Social

- Above is a preview for Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. This will be an Unsanctioned Match and Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.422 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 155,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.166 million unique interactions on Instagram and 101,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.330 million interactions - 169,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million interactions on Instagram and 108,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Below is video from this week's WWE Ride Along with Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. Jinder discusses the beginnings of his 3MB group with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. Jinder believes the band will reform one day and be a dominant faction.