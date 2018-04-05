Celebrities Pick Team McMahon For WrestleMania 34, Andrade 'Cien' Almas Snaps (Video), AJ Styles

- Above is video of WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas training for "Takeover: New Orleans" at the WWE Performance Center. Zelina Vega talks to reporters as Almas trains for Saturday's big match with Aleister Black. Almas takes a break from working out to send a message to Black, promising to humiliate him in New Orleans.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Shinsuke Nakamura is still in the head of WWE Champion AJ Styles after the mind games on this week's SmackDown. As of this writing, 52% voted, "No. Styles refuses to be deterred by Nakamura's attempted head games and, if anything, gained the mental edge on Tuesday night when he gave WWE's Rockstar a taste of his own medicine." The rest went with, "Yes. Despite Styles' faux Phenomenal Forearm, Nakamura has systematically infiltrated The Phenomenal One's head and will have the mental edge at WrestleMania this Sunday."

- It looks like WWE called on some of their celebrity partners to tweet comments on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H vs. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Below are comments from Sharon Osbourne, Ben Roethlisberger, Britney Young and Josh Reddick, who are all endorsing The Authority:

Hey @WWE friends are you excited for #WrestleMania34 ? I am and I'm here to say I'm officially #TeamMcMahon in the @RondaRousey @StephMcMahon match! Check my video below to see why! ????#WWE pic.twitter.com/xHpk2XHSa3 — Britney Young (@ItsBritneyYoung) April 2, 2018