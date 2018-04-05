How WWE Stars Become Action Figures (Video), WWE Pays Tribute To Johnny Valiant, Fans On Carmella

- WWE posted this Elite Squad video looking at how Superstars get scanned for Mattel action figures at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Carmella should cash in her Money In the Bank title shot during the WrestleMania 34 match between Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. As of this writing, 67% voted, "Yes. She can let Charlotte Flair and Asuka wear each other out before making her move." The rest went with, "No. She doesn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose if she turns the match into a Triple Threat."

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant passed away at the age of 71 after being struck by a pick-up truck when crossing the road in Ross Township, PA during the early morning hours of Wednesday. WWE paid tribute to Valiant with this re-post of his 1996 WWE Hall of Fame induction video: