WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Legacy Wing Inductees Revealed

WWE will be making additions to the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame tomorrow night in New Orleans.

The following Legends are set to be inducted into the Legacy Wing, according to PWInsider:

* Lord Alfred Hayes

* Stan Stasiak

* Boris Malenko

* Dara Singh

* El Santo

* Cora Combs

* Jim Londos

* Rufus R. Jones

* Sputnik Monroe

The Legacy Wing was created in 2016 and currently includes 16 stars - Martin Burns, June Byers, Judy Grable, Dr. Jerry Graham, Haystacks Calhoun, Bearcat Wright, Rikidozan, Toots Mondt, Luther Lindsay, Art Thomas, Mildred Burke, George Hackenschmidt, Frank Gotch, Pat O'Connor, Ed Lewis and Lou Thesz.

Remember to join us tomorrow night for live coverage of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This year's inductees are Bill Goldberg (inducted by Paul Heyman), The Dudley Boyz (inducted by Christian & WWE Hall of Famer Edge), Ivory (inducted by Molly Holly), Mark Henry (inducted by Big Show), Hillbilly Jim (inducted by Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart) and Jeff Jarrett (inducted by "Road Dogg" BG James). Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will receive the Warrior Award (presented by Dana Warrior) and Kid Rock will be inducted into the Celebrity Wing.