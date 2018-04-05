Go Inside WrestleMania 34 Axxess (Video), Alexa Bliss On Working With Braun Strowman, John Cena

- Above is today's first WWE Now interview with Cathy Kelley, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The live stream featured a lengthy, exclusive look at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss did an interview with TV Insider to promote WrestleMania 34. She commented on working with Braun Strowman during WWE's Mixed Match Challenge:

"I love working with Braun. Working with Braun is a lot of fun. It's crazy, because he has such a crazy character on TV. He is this monster that destroys everything, so to be able to get a softer side to the monster, it was a lot of fun.

"It's always a challenge to show different sides of ourselves on TV, especially for me, who had to be a little nicer. That's hard to do when I'm Alexa Bliss. It was a lot of fun, so I would love for that concept to be incorporated into a division within WWE, given how popular it was."

- Fans in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 Week can catch a special screening of John Cena's "Blockers" movie on Friday and stick around for a post-show Q&A with Cena. Details are at the link below: