Batista Reportedly Says He Talked With WWE About Returning For A Huge WrestleMania 34 Role

We noted several weeks back that WWE had 4 male Superstars in mind to be Ronda Rousey's partner for WrestleMania 34. In order of preference, those names were - The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins. It sounds like WWE wanted another big name to team with Rousey at one point - former WWE Champion Batista.

Batista appeared at a convention last weekend and reportedly said WWE had talked to him about teaming with Rousey, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on why no deal was reached but WWE ended up going with Angle and the two will face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Sunday in New Orleans.

Batista spoke with Grplgme last month and said he would love to back to WWE. The Animal also revealed that he hasn't accepted a WWE Hall of Fame induction because he feels his career is not over.

"I haven't accepted a nomination into the WWE Hall of Fame, because I just don't feel like my career is over," Batista said. "I still feel like I have plenty to offer, but now it's a scheduling issue and it's also a creative issue. You never say never, but I'd love to go back."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

