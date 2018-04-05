Daniel Bryan Shops For WrestleMania 34 Diet (Video), Fans On Who Will Steal The Show On Sunday, HHH

- Above is the first video entry from Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania 34 Diary. Bryan shops for his unique WrestleMania diet as he prepares to team with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Sunday in New Orleans.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will steal the show at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 27% voted for Daniel Bryan while 25% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles, 18% for Ronda Rousey, 9% for Seth Rollins, 5% for Finn Balor, 5% for Asuka, 5% for Mustafa Ali, 3% for Cedric Alexander, 2% for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and 2% for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

- Triple H revealed on Twitter that he and Cathy Kelley will be going live after WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" for a post-show Facebook interview on Saturday night. We will have coverage of the interview after it's over.