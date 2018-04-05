Jeff Jarrett Gets Emotional When Talking About Vince McMahon, First Meeting Bobby Roode (Videos)

Above and below are two more WrestleMania 34 Diary videos with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

When talking about looking forward to re-connecting with various wrestlers and behind-the-scenes employees, Jarrett got really emotional when talking about seeing Vince McMahon again. Jarrett noted that the last time he was in the same building as Vince was at WWE No Mercy 1999 in Cleveland where he walked out of the company.

"And then it goes without saying. The last time that I saw Vince was in Cleveland, that I was physically in the same place as him," Jarrett said. "So to reconnect with him... I'm getting choked p but it's just..."

Jarrett then stepped away from the camera and cried a bit as wife Karen Jarrett looked on.

"It goes back to when we talk about tough roads and everything happens for a reason," Karen explained. "Everything's happened for a reason, everything's brought us to where we are now, where Jeff is now, and when you talk about seeing people and reconnecting with people. I was talking about people that Jeff put in the business or gave them opportunities to shine and show what they had, but there are a lot of people behind the scenes and..."

Jeff returned to the interview and added, "At the end of the day he didn't have to do this. It's that simple. I'm sitting here thinking, 'Why am I getting so emotional?' At the end of the day, they don't have to do this."

In the second video Jeff visited the Nashville Fairgrounds and talked about some of his history there, and working with current WWE Superstars like R-Truth, Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

"I can remember back there in the portal, I looked over at Bobby and said, 'Let me get this straight, you're not under contract to anybody?' This was when he was first starting out, he had a couple years under his belt," Jarrett said of Roode. "I remember walking away and coming back and asking somebody, 'Is this guy telling me the truth, he's not under contract?' Because Bobby had a ton of talent from the day I met him."