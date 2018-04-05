The Rock Explains Beef With Vin Diesel, Doesn't Know If He Will Be Back For Ninth 'Fast' Movie

The Rock is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone Magazine, seen below at the end of this post.

Rock also spoke with the magazine for a feature interview, which you can find online at this link. Regarding his beef with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, which really picked up during filming in 2016, Rock says their issues came down to a disagreement about professionalism.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Rock said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

Rock also said he's not sure if he will be back for the 9th movie in the hit franchise but he remains focused on the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off movie with Jason Statham that is set to be released in 2019.

Does that mean he might not be back for the ninth installment?

"I'm not quite sure," he said. "Right now I'm concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be, but I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have." He considers this, then lets out a big, sly laugh. "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."