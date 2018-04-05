New WWE Series Premieres With Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), WWE Hosts Veterans Event (Photos), Stock

- Above is the first episode of a new online series from WWE, WWE Chronicle. The premiere follows Shinsuke Nakamura from his 2018 Royal Rumble win to the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 34, where he will face WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE stock was up 2.66% today, closing at $37.06 per share. Today's high was $37.13 and the low was $36.12.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry joined Dana Warrior, Kayla Braxton, Montez Ford, Lacey Evans and Steve Cutler for a Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans earlier this week as a part of the local WrestleMania 34 Week events. The group also visited members of the military at Naval Air Base of New Orleans. Below are photos and videos from the events:

This years Veteran Career Panel and Networking Event was amazing! @hireheroesusa brings hope, possibilities, and training to Veterans AND their spouses in order to give them what they need to succeed in the civilian workforce for FREE ?????? #WrestleMania #Military #HireHeroes pic.twitter.com/JKfsRBBAt3 — Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 3, 2018

Thankful to be apart of @hireheroesusa Veteran Career Panel and Networking Event at @WWIImuseum Which provides veterans with tools and advice to aide in their transition from military service to the civilian workforce. #thankyou #wrestlemania #military #hireheroesusa #veterans pic.twitter.com/UfOSDJpQvJ — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) April 3, 2018

We had a awesome time visiting our military during #WrestleMania week in the community. Thank you to the Naval Air Base of New Orleans for hosting us today! #WWEHero @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/RrQyuh6ST5 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2018

Big thank you to the Naval Air Base of New Orleans for your charming hospitality today! We love our military, we support our military and you guys were the classiest bunch a Lady could ask for???????? @wwecommunity @wwenxt #Military #WrestleMania #WWE #LadyOfNxt #USA #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/Ch39TJDFJE — Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 4, 2018