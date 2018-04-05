WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Series Premieres With Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), WWE Hosts Veterans Event (Photos), Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 05, 2018

- Above is the first episode of a new online series from WWE, WWE Chronicle. The premiere follows Shinsuke Nakamura from his 2018 Royal Rumble win to the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 34, where he will face WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Shinsuke Nakamura on Connecting with WWE Fans Despite Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles
- WWE stock was up 2.66% today, closing at $37.06 per share. Today's high was $37.13 and the low was $36.12.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry joined Dana Warrior, Kayla Braxton, Montez Ford, Lacey Evans and Steve Cutler for a Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans earlier this week as a part of the local WrestleMania 34 Week events. The group also visited members of the military at Naval Air Base of New Orleans. Below are photos and videos from the events:








