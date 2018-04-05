Conor McGregor Storms UFC 223 Event, Faces Possible Charges

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor decided it would be a good idea to attend UFC 223, storming through a media day event in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center Thursday afternoon. The only problem, though, was nobody informed the UFC that McGregor was planning on making an appearance.

"Notorious" ended up in the back of the arena near a van loading fighters to take them to the hotel when a window was shattered on the vehicle, causing cuts to the face of fighter Michael Chiesa. According to multiple reports, Chiesa was forced to the hospital for the injuries.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that there is already a warrant out for McGregor, but that has proven to be false through several other reports. The fighter is being sought by local law enforcement for questioning on the incident.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, White said strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was nearly hit during the incident before deciding to walk back to the fighter hotel. She is still expected to fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk Saturday night in the co-main event.

White, who said he would seriously reconsider doing further business with McGregor, also said that his teammate, Artem Lobov, has been pulled from Saturday's fight with Alex Caceres due to his involvement in the incident.

The matter is also catching nationwide attention, including reports by ABC News and the Tampa Bay Times: