Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler And Other Top Stars Announced For The WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

As noted, WWE announced earlier this week that the two-hour WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show will feature three matches - the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. The second hour of the pre-show will also air on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be the special guest commentator for the women's battle royal while Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will reunite as guest commentators for the Andre battle royal.

WWE also announced Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for the Kickoff panel. They previously mentioned JBL working the pre-show panel but he is not mentioned in the announcement below. They are promising Superstar guests and other surprises for the panel.

