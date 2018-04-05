WWE Magazine Graphic On The Undertaker Vs. John Cena, Asuka's WrestleMania Diary, Dana Warrior

- WWE cameras are also following Asuka around in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 Diary videos. Above is her first entry. As we've noted, they are also doing Diary videos with Daniel Bryan and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett this week. Asuka reveals her former life as an ice skater in this first entry. Xavier Woods and Shinsuke Nakamura also appear in the video.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has a new blog on the WWE Community website, discussing the Warrior Award. As noted, Dana will appear at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony tomorrow night to present the award to Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

Regarding why the award was created, Dana wrote: "The introduction of the Warrior Award was my first public forum to offer my hand in service to others. The Warrior Award was created because, although Warrior's heart stopped beating, his "Always Believe" spirit lives and grows. The Warrior Award is about honoring the indomitable spirit Warrior championed and celebrating the will others exhibit in the face of epic adversity. The Warrior Award recognizes individuals with the will to conquer, despite seemingly insurmountable odds."

Dana also wrote about all four recipients of the award. She wrote the following on Jarrius: "Our 2018 recipient, Jarrius Robertson, was born in New Orleans on March 26, 2002. Several weeks later, he was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a life-threatening disease of the liver and bile ducts. After receiving a life-saving liver transplant, this small warrior was battling for his life. Many complications littered his path, and so, for over a year, Jarrius was placed in a medical coma. When a heartbroken family finally relented to medical advice that life-sustaining measures be removed, Jarrius showed his spirit and miraculously began to breathe ... on his own. You will need to join us at The WWE Hall of Fame either in New Orleans or on the WWE Network to meet JJ and hear how he shook the ropes in his own life, becoming this year's Warrior Award honoree."

- We noted how John Cena vs. The Undertaker is up in the air for WrestleMania 34 after the match was not confirmed on Monday's go-home RAW.Taker is expected to be at Sunday's big event but there's been speculation on some sort of confrontation to set up a later match if they don't do the match now. Below is a photo of the official WrestleMania 34 magazine being sold in New Orleans with a question mark over Taker. The image reads, "Will Undertaker accept John Cena's challenge at WrestleMania? As of this writing, we cannot confirm if this match will take place."