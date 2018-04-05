WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Trains For WrestleMania 34 (Video), WWE Stars Visit Kids Hospital (Photos), Takeover

By Marc Middleton | April 05, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman tossing giant haystacks to prepare for WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. Braun is set to team with a mystery partner to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

Braun Strowman On Catching The Eye Of WWE
- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event will be included on the WrestleMania 34 DVD as bonus content, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. This is the first time that a NXT special has been included on a pay-per-view Home Video release and the first time that a Takeover event has been produced on DVD. The Takeover addition is only confirmed for the UK DVD & Blu-ray release as of this writing. It will be online exclusive to WWEDVD.co.uk for the DVD & Blu-ray and retail exclusive to ASDA stores for the DVD.

- WrestleMania 34 Week continued in New Orleans on Wednesday as Dana Warrior, Bayley, Alicia Fox, Finn Balor, Goldust and Jason Jordan visited the Ochsner Children's Health Center. Below are a few photos:






