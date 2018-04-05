Daniel Bryan Trains For Ring Return (Video), HHH Posts Performance Center Footage, WWE NXT Tapings

- Above is another Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34 Diary video with the SmackDown General Manager training for Sunday's big ring return with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Bryan gets in a wrestling ring that looks to be set up at the WWE hotel and tries his first backflip in three years.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" VIP Suite Packages for Saturday have sold out. The NXT Ticket website also has the following NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University confirmed but sold out: April 11th, May 9th, May 10th. A combo ticket for the May tapings also sold out. Tickets for the June 21st Full Sail TV tapings will go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10am.

- As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon arrives in New Orleans on Wednesday for WrestleMania 34 Week. They stopped by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on the way as Triple H tweeted the following video of various Superstars working out: