WWE NXT North American Title Photos, The Bar Trains For WrestleMania, Mike & Maria Bennett Updates

- RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar train for WrestleMania 34 in this new video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Sheamus and Cesaro are set to defend against Braun Strowman and a mystery partner on Sunday in New Orleans.

- You can see photos of the new WWE NXT North American Title at the WWE website gallery below. As noted, the first-ever NXT North American Champion will be crowned on Saturday at "Takeover: New Orleans" in a six-man Ladder Match with Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.

It's time to take an up-close look at the brand new @WWENXT North American Championship! https://t.co/HQasec6Fg5 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

See Also Triple H Reveals WWE NXT North American Title Belt (Video)

- As noted, Mike & Maria Kanellis welcomed their first child into the world on Tuesday. Daughter Fredrica Moon Bennett was born at 12:47pm, weighing 6 pounds 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Below are recent social media posts from Mike & Maria:

Fredrica "Freddie" Moon Bennett is here!!! We love you to the Moon and back!! @freddiemoonbennett @therealmichaelbennett

And then there were 3... Fredrica "Freddie" Moon Bennett Born at 12:47pm on April 3rd, 2018. 6 pounds 11 ounces. 20 inches long. And absolutely perfect, beautiful, and strong. Thank you to everyone at the Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. The entire staff was absolutely amazing. Thank you to our doulas from a Joyful Journey who helped us along the entire journey. Also, a special thank you to our photographer Leslie from Tiny Bubbles Photography for capturing our perfect day!! http://www.tinybubblesphotography.com @therealmichaelbennett @freddiemoonbennett

I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but this is something I did very right....… https://t.co/OGVY89di1L — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) April 5, 2018