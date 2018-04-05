WWN Title Match & Tournament Match From Axxess, WrestleMania Superstore Tour (Video), WWE - Komen

- WWE posted this video of TJP giving a tour of the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans.

- The following matches were held at WrestleMania 34 Axxess this afternoon. Stay tuned for more results.

* NXT Tag Team Title Invitational: Trent Seven & Tyler Bate defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

* WWN Champion Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno to retain

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Natalya and Nia Jax hosted WWE's annual Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink Salute to Survivors Luncheon" at the Audubon Zoo Tea Room in New Orleans earlier today. They presented checks totaling $275,000 to local grantees that will help men, women and families receive access to life-saving breast cancer, treatment, screenings and education services in the area.