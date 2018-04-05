WrestlingInc.com

Who Won The Case Vs. Case Match?, Josh Mathews Challenges Impact Star, Rosemary Vs. Taya Valkyrie

By Joshua Gagnon | April 05, 2018

- Above, Matt Sydal will be defending his X Division title against Petey Williams at Impact Redemption on April 22. Josh Mathews decided he wanted to take on Williams and challenged him to a match next week.

- Also next week it will be a "Demon's Dance" Match (No DQ) between Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie, potentially finishing up this long standing Knockouts rivalry.



Impact Wrestling Results (4/5): Case Vs. Case Match, Road To Redemption, Lashley Vs. Brian Cage
- On tonight's episode of Impact, Eli Drake took on Moose in a Case vs. Case match. Thanks to the Feast or Fired match from a few weeks back, Drake received a Tag Title opportunity while Moose has a shot at the Impact World Championship. Last week, Drake was able to talk Moose into this match as whoever won the match would get both cases. Thanks to a distraction from oVe, Drake was able to capitalize with the use of Sami Callihan's bat and pick up the victory.


