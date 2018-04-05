The Rock On If He'll Be At WrestleMania 34, WWE Hall Of Fame Merchandise, Mojo Rawley & Becky Lynch

- As seen above, entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet spoke with The Rock and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to promote the new Rampage movie. Regarding a possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, Rock said: "You will not see me there."

Rock also discussed the upcoming Doom movie, why Rampage is a better video game movie, how much size he's put on in the last 10 years and more. He also made fun of John Cena's character in the recent animated movie Ferdinand.

- WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for 2018 WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry, The Dudley Boyz and Bill Goldberg. They also have a t-shirt with all of this year's inductees. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

- Mojo Rawley and Becky Lynch appeared at tonight's New Orleans Baby Cakes minor league baseball game to throw out the first pitch for WrestleMania 34 Week. This was Opening Day for the Baby Cakes but they lost to the Nashville Sounds, 11-0. Below is a photo and video from the appearance: