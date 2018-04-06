Conor McGregor Arrested Following Incident, UFC Releases Statements

Conor McGregor turned himself in to New York police late Thursday night, ending one of the more bizarre days in MMA history. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is expected to go before a judge on Friday over assault-related charges, according to New York 4 News.

McGregor and his entourage, which included UFC fighter Artem Lobov, stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday following a media day event for UFC 223. Much of the incident was caught on film by fellow fighters and members of the media.

Michael Chiesa was injured when a vehicle was attacked by McGregor and others, as a window shattered and sent glass everywhere. Chiesa had to go to the hospital and was ultimately taken off Saturday's card, along with Ray Borg, who also sustained injuries in the incident.

The UFC released a statement:

"During today's media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals.



The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes.



The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center."

Here is another statement from the UFC on the new fight card:

Thursday afternoon, following the UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, an incident in the facility injured two athletes on Saturday's card, forcing them to be pulled from the event.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions.

Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident.

UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak.