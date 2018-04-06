ROH Supercard of Honor XII will take place tomorrow from UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Remember to join us at 7:30pm ET for live coverage!

The card will feature Cody taking on Kenny Omega and Dalton Castle defending the ROH World Championship against Marty Scurll. The show will also include the finals for the Women of Honor tournament to determine the division's first champion. Below is the full card for tomorrow's event:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Kenny King (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World TV Championship Last Man Standing Match)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Chuckie T. vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein (Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Sumie Sakai (Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match)

You can watch the show on Fite.tv for $24.99. You can also sign-up for ROH's HonorClub streaming service for $9.99 a month. Both Pre-Show matches will air live on ROH's Facebook page at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

(Video courtesy of ROH)