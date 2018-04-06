Sound Off Reactions On Daniel Bryan And Shane McMahon Vs. Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

Yesterday we asked if you thought Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon or Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would pick up the victory at WrestleMania 34. A large majority of you think Owens and Zayn are winning on Sunday. The more interesting discussion was if Bryan will turn on Shane or the other way around (more are leaning Shane turning).

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

The Big Guy:

"I'll go with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. I think Shane turns heel for some illogical reason. The authority figures are both stale on SmackDown and even though Shane said he was taking a leave and Daniel implied he was quitting, a turn will juice things up"

God:

"Man i wish people would give KO and Sami more love, they have honestly carried SmackDown the past six or seven months. They may not have the title, but they are the only thing worth watching."

MacdaddyReturns:

"Doesn't matter. Any outcome will be interesting. This is all win win."

TABLE-SAN:

"99% sure Shane McMahon will turn on Daniel Bryan."

