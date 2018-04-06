Sound Off: Will The Undertaker And John Cena Have A Match At WrestleMania 34?

WrestleMania 34 is right around the corner, so each day this week we will run down some of the matches and get your predictions on who will win.

Today's pick: Even though a match hasn't been officially confirmed, do you think The Undertaker and John Cena will have one on Sunday? If so, who wins?

See Also Backstage News On The Expected Undertaker Vs. John Cena Match At WrestleMania

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.