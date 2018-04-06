Full Line-Up For Tonight's 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Live Coverage Reminder

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live coverage of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Coverage will begin wit the one-hour Red Carpet special. The ceremony is currently scheduled to run until 11pm EST.

Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Bill Goldberg, inducted by Paul Heyman

* Mark Henry, inducted by Big Show

* Jeff Jarrett, inducted by "Road Dogg" BG James

* The Dudley Boyz, inducted by Christian & WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Ivory, inducted by Molly Holly

* Hillbilly Jim, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart

* Kid Rock goes into the Celebrity Wing

* Jarrius "JJ" Robertson receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior

* Legacy Wing inductees: Lord Alfred Hayes, Stan Stasiak, Boris Malenko, Dara Singh, El Santo, Cora Combs, Jim Londos, Rufus R. Jones, Sputnik Monroe