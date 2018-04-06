Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 1, Post-Match Videos & Photos Of The Winners

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 1 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. As noted, there was also a WWN Title match that saw Keith Lee retain over Kassius Ohno. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 1 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets.
WWE UK Title Invitational First Round
* Lio Rush defeated Buddy Murphy
* Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha
NXT North American Title Invitational First Round
* Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid
* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves
NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round
* Trent Seven & Tyler Bate defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
* The Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude
NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round
* Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah
* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair
