WrestlingInc.com

Elias Performs At New Orleans Club (Video), WWE Filming Axxess Tournament Matches, Asuka Diary Video

By Marc Middleton | April 06, 2018

- Above is the latest Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary video with The Empress of Tomorrow eating some of her favorite Japanese dishes at Mikimoto in New Orleans.

- It looks like WWE is filming the tournament matches being held at WrestleMania 34 Axxess as @FLWrestlingFan noted on Twitter that a hard camera and two mobile cameras were set up to be used.

Full Tournament Results from WrestleMania 31 Axxess Day 1, Post-Match Videos & Photos of the Winners
See Also
Full Tournament Results from WrestleMania 31 Axxess Day 1, Post-Match Videos & Photos of the Winners

- The mystery performance by a WWE Superstar at Razzoo on Bourbon Street last night ended up being Elias, as was speculated. Below is fan video of Elias performing "Drift Away" for the crowd:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top