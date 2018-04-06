Elias Performs At New Orleans Club (Video), WWE Filming Axxess Tournament Matches, Asuka Diary Video

- Above is the latest Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary video with The Empress of Tomorrow eating some of her favorite Japanese dishes at Mikimoto in New Orleans.

- It looks like WWE is filming the tournament matches being held at WrestleMania 34 Axxess as @FLWrestlingFan noted on Twitter that a hard camera and two mobile cameras were set up to be used.

- The mystery performance by a WWE Superstar at Razzoo on Bourbon Street last night ended up being Elias, as was speculated. Below is fan video of Elias performing "Drift Away" for the crowd: