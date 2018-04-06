Emma On Her Sudden Release From WWE, Matches Against Paige In NXT, ROH Women Of Honor Championship

Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) spoke with Sporting News on being released from WWE, her matches with Paige, and winning the Women of Honor Championship. Here are some of the highlights:

Matches against Paige in NXT:

"In the ["NXT: The Future is Now"] book it says that the matches that Paige and I had were what kick-started the whole women's evolution, or revolution, and obviously from there on everyone has just jumped on the opportunity and these women have had some of the most amazing matches. It was special to be a part of, but we never would've seen women's wrestling being where it is today. It just goes to show the talent that's out there, and when given an opportunity these amazing women are able to deliver."

Sudden release from WWE:

"I was definitely surprised. I really enjoyed my match with Asuka at the pay-per-view, and that was the first singles match [on pay-per-view] that I had there. So I was definitely surprised when I found out, but it gave me almost like a launching pad to go out and wrestle for all these companies elsewhere. It was almost a reminder for the fans that I can wrestle. So it really helped me moving forward and I'm glad that I can wrestle everywhere now and the demand is there."

Winning the ROH Women of Honor Championship:

"In WWE and NXT I never gained the women's championship. So the purpose of me being with Ring of Honor is to finally validate what I've done. The hard work, the hectic schedule, and everything is to validate all of that and become the women's champion. Then I want to take that championship and wrestle all over the world. … I want to go to places I haven't wrestled yet and meet new fans and continue to branch out and take that women's revolution all around the world."

Dashwood also discussed the Women of Honor division and her YouTube show, Taste of Tenille. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.